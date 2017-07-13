Photo Credit: Dr. David Hazony

Editor of The Tower Magazine Dr. David Hazony joins Eve to discuss his thought provoking essay ‘Israeli Identity and the Future of American Jewry.’

What- if anything- can be done to save non Orthodox American Jewry from completely assimilating? Israel is building a new form of Judaism; perhaps that is the answer to the crisis of identity that many of our co-religionists are dealing with in 2017. Learning the Hebrew language, exposure to Israeli culture and music, spending time here and showing pride in our strength are all a good start.