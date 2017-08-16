Photo Credit: Maxpixel
Rabbi’s Shlomo Katz and Ari Abramowitz speak about how to invite others to join your journey and how to best join them on theirs.
Advertisement
Rabbi’s Shlomo Katz and Ari Abramowitz speak about how to invite others to join your journey and how to best join them on theirs.
Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/land-of-israel/the-soul-of-israel-rabbi-shlomo-katz/the-soul-of-israel-when-searching-for-the-temple-you-bring-everyone-with-you-audio/2017/08/16/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: