This weeks Torah portion has many dichotomies: it starts with a great flood and ends with a great city, Noah is a righteous man yet somehow in the end he’s debased, and is the Tzohar a light source from within or from without?

Rabbi Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai at the Begin Center to discuss, debate, and discover the dichotomies in the story of Noah.

