This week’s Torah portion deals in extremes: from the ecstasy of recognizing God in the tiniest minutia of life, to seeing heaven’s hand in the horrors of the Holocaust.

Rabbi Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai at Beit Midrash Sulam Yaakov to discuss the Torah portion and to mark the passing of the great Rabbi Sholom Brodt.

