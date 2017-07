Photo Credit:

As Israel braces for yet another day of Palestinian rage, Yishai and Malkah Fleisher ask where is the Jewish rage? Was it not Israeli police and an Israeli family who were murdered in this latest round of tension? And why is Jordan fanning the flames of hate? The Nine Days are indeed upon us…

