First, Yishai speaks with author, law professor, and human rights activist, Thane Rosenbaum about the anti-Israelism that has infected liberalism. Then, freshman US congressman Brian Mast on how the loss of his legs in Afghanistan led him up to climb the steps of the Capital. Finally, Dr. Owen is a top oncologist on sabbatical in Israel and Noahide who follows a life of Torah.
