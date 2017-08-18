Photo Credit: yishai fleisher

First, Yishai speaks with author, law professor, and human rights activist, Thane Rosenbaum about the anti-Israelism that has infected liberalism. Then, freshman US congressman Brian Mast on how the loss of his legs in Afghanistan led him up to climb the steps of the Capital. Finally, Dr. Owen is a top oncologist on sabbatical in Israel and Noahide who follows a life of Torah.

Moshe Herman
Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.

