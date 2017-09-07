Home Media Video of the Day 4 Minutes on Elul MediaVideo of the Day 4 Minutes on Elul By Video of the Day - 16 Elul 5777 – September 7, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Advertisement Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories Syria Syrian Army: Israeli Attack a Desperate Attempt to Boost ISIS Morale Media Netanyahu Bans Al Jazeera from Israel IDF & Security Report: Israel Attacked Chemical Weapons Plant in Western Syria US Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds Arrives in Israel Police and Crime US Police Unity Tour Arrives in Israel UN Watch US Ambassador Nikki Haley Calls for New UN Resolution on North Korea News Briefs US Stanley Fischer Announces Resignation From Federal Reserve Terrorism ICRC Director to Share Observations at Briefing in Jerusalem Sponsored Post Send a Kosher Salami to Houston Chessed and Tzedaka Jewish Press Staff Recommended Today Syria Syrian Army: Israeli Attack a Desperate Attempt to Boost ISIS Morale Germany President Rivlin Recalls Olympic Massacre in ahead of Munich Memorial Inauguration Archaeology Scientists Discover Connection between 7000-Year-Old Food Storage Container and the Development of Community Elites Palestinian Authority New Poll: Arabs Pessimistic about Trump’s Help But Believe in Negotiations Something Random from the Week Israel To Allow 560 Tons of Tax-Free Honey Imports for Jewish New Year Government Hana Levi Julian