web analytics
December 29, 2016 / 29 Kislev, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
chantal-and-daughter Chantel, Loving Mother and Wife, Cancer Diagnosis….

Chantel fought for her family, now she fights for life!



Bennett Takes Down CNN on Occupation (Again)

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Naftali Bennett takes on CNN. Dec. 28, 2016

Naftali Bennett takes on CNN. Dec. 28, 2016
Photo Credit: Screenshot


Minister Naftali Bennett explains to the CNN anchor how Israel can not be an occupier in its own land.

 

 

 

Video of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Secretary of State John Kerry
Fact Checking John Kerry, the Man who Knows Everything but Understands Nothing

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/video-picks/bennett-takes-down-cnn-on-occupation-again/2016/12/29/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: