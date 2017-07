Photo Credit: 60 Minutes Australia

A clearly antagonistic-towards-Israel interviewer (note that “jackboot” remark) kept trying to force Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hoteveli into saying what he wanted her to say.

Unfortunately for him, Hotoveli had much better answers on her side – based on reality and the facts.

Enjoy the video below.

Hat Tip to Israel Video Network for bringing this video to our attention.