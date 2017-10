Some Noar HaGvaot (Hilltop Youth) made a video presenting themselves to the world in their own words (in Hebrew) in order to dispel some common misconceptions people have about them, and definitely in response to how the media chooses to portray them.

It’s a mixture of humor, cynicism, honesty, self-deprecation, and general niceness coming from a bunch of teenagers trying to find their place in the world and doing something important.