Middle East Peace Conference? You’ve Got to be Kidding…

“With whom should we make peace? With those that swear never to rest until they push all of us into the sea? With those who cheer the slaughter of our children?…” This clip unveils the thoughts and perceptions of Israeli society that you won’t hear anywhere else.

David Israel

