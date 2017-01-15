web analytics
January 15, 2017 / 17 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Middle East Peace Conference? You’ve Got to be Kidding…

Printer-Ready Page Layout
boomerang-paris-conference

Photo Credit: Screenshot


“With whom should we make peace? With those that swear never to rest until they push all of us into the sea? With those who cheer the slaughter of our children?…” This clip unveils the thoughts and perceptions of Israeli society that you won’t hear anywhere else.

David Israel

About the Author: David writes news at JewishPress.com.


Imported and Older Comments:

  1. Javier Loera says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:22 PM

    Bunch of fools thats what they are sarting whit french gob.

  2. Stephen G. Rouse says:
    January 15, 2017 at 9:45 PM

    God.

