Jews around the world are approaching the High Holy Days of the Jewish year – Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. It is the spiritual high moment of the Judaism and a time when we focus intensely on our prayers and how we want to live our lives, where we have succeeded and where we might have failed.

As Jews prepare for the new Jewish year, join Rabbi Sacks in a series of ten short videos to learn what prayer really is and how it can change your life. This video focuses on how prayer is to the human spirit what exercise is to the human body.