A few decades ago, during protests by ultra-Orthodox protesters who were angry at the establishment of the break-away Degel HaTorah party, there was apparently violence by some of the participants.

On hearing of this, Rav Shach, standing with Rav Kanievsky and other Ultra-Orthodox leaders, got up and unequivocally condemned and denounced the violence.

He said the protesters must act like Bnei Torah and never use violence.

Rav Shach even said that if the protesters act violently one is permitted to report them to the police.

Video below: