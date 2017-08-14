Photo Credit: Twitter / Roi Sharon
Muslim children with toy rifles "open fire" on policemen on the Temple Mount to an amused crowd of Muslims.

As a group of policemen walk by on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, three Muslim children pull out toy rifles, and start screaming at the policemen as they “open fire.”

Their proud mother can be seen laughing as she films her future terrorists-in-training.

Advertisement

Other Muslims watching the shocking scene can be heard laughing in amusement as these brainwashed children shoot the police, just weeks after three Muslim terrorists murdered two policemen on the Temple Mount.

Is this what one teaches their children to do on a holy site? Murder policemen!


Video will load in a moment:


Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

9 COMMENTS

  7. Terror training will bring their parent great fortune by monthly salary if they kill Jew’s and will be paid more if they died for terror. This is the business investment (the only business they can invest ) of Palestinians parents for their selfish future. Abbas is the boss of the business.

  8. Terror training will bring their parent great fortune by monthly salary if they kill Jew’s and will be paid more if they died for terror. This is the business investment (the only business they can invest ) of Palestinians parents for their selfish future. Abbas is the boss of the business.

Loading Facebook Comments ...