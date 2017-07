On the 17th of Tammuz, the start of the 3 weeks leading up the the 9th of Av, the day in history the two Temples of the Jewish People were destroyed, a group of Jews went up onto the Temple Mount and discussed the rebuilding of our holiest site.

“For 2000 years we cried, 50 years we waited, now it’s time to build,” said Assaf Fried, spokesperson for the Headquarters for Temple Organizations.

A large number of Jews are expected to go up during the 3 weeks.