On Saturday afternoon, an Arab terrorist threw a large rock onto a group of 12-year-old Jewish boys in the Abraham Spring in Hebron.

One of the boys was hit in the head and fell unconscious into the spring. The other boys ran and got help. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he received 10 stitches and was kept for observation.

Advertisement

The attack by the “brave” Arab terrorist was caught on film.

The terrorist can be seen running past the spring the boys are in and then throwing a huge rock down on them from above.

As of this report, there is no information that the terrorist has been captured.

A Jewish boy from Hebron needed 10 stitches in his head after being attacked by Arabs. Oct. 21, 2017
A Jewish boy from Hebron needed 10 stitches in his head after being attacked by Arabs. Oct. 21, 2017
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleMind-blowing EU CHUTZPAH!
Jewish Press News Briefs
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.
Loading Facebook Comments ...