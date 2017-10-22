On Saturday afternoon, an Arab terrorist threw a large rock onto a group of 12-year-old Jewish boys in the Abraham Spring in Hebron.

One of the boys was hit in the head and fell unconscious into the spring. The other boys ran and got help. The boy was rushed to the hospital where he received 10 stitches and was kept for observation.

The attack by the “brave” Arab terrorist was caught on film.

The terrorist can be seen running past the spring the boys are in and then throwing a huge rock down on them from above.

As of this report, there is no information that the terrorist has been captured.