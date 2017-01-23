web analytics
January 23, 2017 / 25 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Watch: IDF Captures Firebombers [video]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
arabs-throwing-firebomb

Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz


Over the weekend, Arabs threw firebombs at Kibbutz Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion from a passing car.

The attack was caught on video, and the IDF tracked the car into nearby village of Beit Faj’r.

Three terror suspects were arrested.

In the past year, Arabs threw firebombs at Israelis over 200 times.

Video of the Day

About the Author: Every day we try to bring you an interesting video of the day related to Israel or the Jewish People. If you have a video you'd like to submit, send the YouTube URL to us with this submission form.


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
Flag of the European Union.
NGO Monitor Reports: European Union Funding Dozens of BDS Groups

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/video-picks/watch-idf-captures-firebombers-video/2017/01/23/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: