Naftali Bennett: Good evening, everybody. Today the Habayit Hayehudi voters decided: the revolution continues, big time! Today we laid down the foundation on our way to the leadership of the State of Israel.

Advertisement

Yonatan Branski: What was being contested here was a choice between two world views. The majority has spoken and chose a path in which I do not believe, but we’re a democracy and I honor the majority’s decision. I will continue to represent my world view and the public that voted for me when I compete for a slot on the party’s Knesset list.

Credit for both clips: Jeremy Saltan