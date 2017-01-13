Why I Chained Myself to the Temple Mount



Don’t Bury Me in Hackensack!! As Jacob is on his deathbed in Egypt, he makes his son Joseph swear to bring his remains to the Land of Israel. But why not be buried in Egypt? Rabbi Mike Feuer joins Rabbi Yishai for “Spiritual Cafe” where they discuss Jacob’s final blessings, Joseph’s promise that a redeemer will come, and a wrap-up on the whole book of Genesis.

Then, Yisrael Medad, Educational and Information Resources Director at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center, joins Yishai to discuss Jewish rights in Jerusalem, the potential US Embassy move, and why he was arrested on the Temple Mount in 1979.

About the Author: Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.

