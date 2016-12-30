Yishai at Limmud UK



Photo Credit: Photo Courtesy of Yishai Fleisher



(((CLICK BELOW TO HEAR AUDIO)))

Yishai is in England! First, Yishai speaks with Jonathan Neumann about the concept of Limmud UK and about practicing pluralism by bringing nationalistic speakers to a predominantly Liberal gathering. Then, a conversation with Lt. Col Peter Lerner, Head of the IDF’s Foreign & Social Media desk, about the IDF’s positions in social media, Israel’s contentious borders, and beyond.

Yishai Fleisher on Twitter: @YishaiFleisher

Yishai on Facebook

Moshe Herman

About the Author: Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: