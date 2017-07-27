Photo Credit: courtesy, Tekoa Security Dept.

An Israeli driver was injured Thursday evening in a stoning attack by Arab terrorists near the Jewish community of Tekoa in eastern Gush Etzion.

The driver’s vehicle came under a hail of rocks while traveling past the Arab village of Tuqu’a, near the Jewish community of the same name, Tekoa. There have been repeated terrorist attacks in that area in recent days.

rock, stoning attack, tekoa security dept 1

Miraculously, the driver managed to escape with slight injuries – miraculously, because the driver’s side window was completely smashed, with a fist-sized hole showing precisely where the rock went slamming into the car itself.

smashed car window, stoning, rock, tekoa security dept 3

Both communities located in the shadow of the Herodian, the massive summer palace and tomb of King Herod, just a few minutes south of Jerusalem.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

