Photo Credit: Gershon Elinson / Flash 90

Approximately a thousand French Jews held a flag parade Wednesday in the Judean city of Hebron, marching from the Shavei Hebron Yeshiva, to the Cave of the Patriarchs, via Machpela House.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) accompanied the marchers.

Bitan said in a statement, “The contemptible decision of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization), which completely ignored the historical connection of the Jewish people to the city where our forefathers are buried, emphasizes and reinforces the need and importance of being here.”