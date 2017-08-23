Photo Credit: Almandillo / Wikimedia Commons
Flag of Islamic State (ISIS / Da'esh) terrorist organization

Nineteen Israelis who went to fight for the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS) are about to lose their citizenship.

According to a report broadcast this week by Israel’s Channel 2, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) submitted a list of 20 terrorists to Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, all of whom were Israelis who went to fight for ISIS.

Of those, one is already dead.

The move follows the passing of a bill this week that allows the Interior Minister to revoke the citizenship of any Israeli who is found to be a member of a foreign terrorist organization.

The 19 remaining people on the list are all Muslims, including a man and a woman who were born as Jews in the former Soviet Union (FSU) but who converted to Islam as adults. The other 17 are Israeli Arabs, including one who served as a combat soldier in the IDF.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

