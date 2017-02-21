Photo Credit: Courtesy Chabad Lubavitch

Preconceived notions about the insular role of women in Hasidism were shattered when more than 3,000 women from around the world gathered to brainstorm about the future of world Jewry and their roles as emissary-representatives of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Hailing from as far away as Bangkok and the Congo, and as near as the Hamptons and the Bronx, these Chabad women serve communities throughout the world, offering Jews, regardless of their affiliation, a spiritual approach to Judaism, and gathered in New York for the five-day International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch (Female) Emissaries. The conference was a tribute to the legacy of Rebbetzin Chaya Mushka Schneerson, the esteemed wife of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, and is timed to the anniversary of her passing. Rebbetzin Schneerson’s deep care for and insight into the emissaries and their work remains a source of inspiration to the Chabad women emissaries. The conference is the world’s largest annual gathering of Jewish women leaders.