PM Netanyahu Warns Britain Evacuated Territory Will Become Iranian or ISIS Outpost

PM Netanyahu says he told Britain's PM May that any area Israel leaves will become an Iranian or ISIS outpost, or both.



Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visits British PM Theresa May at Number 10 Downing in London, UK

British Prime Minister Theresa May welcomed Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu to Number Ten Downing on Monday. Both nations are marking 100 years since the publication of the Balfour Declaration.

The document expressed the British government’s support for establishment of a Jewish homeland in Palestine. It was written by British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour on November 2, 1917.

The two leaders discussed Iran, the Palestinian Authority and how to tighten bilateral ties during their meeting in London.

Prime Minister May said in her remarks, “We remain committed to a two-state solution as the best way to build stability and peace in the future.”

But during their meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that the Palestinian Authority must recognize Israel as the nation state of the Jewish People.

And he said that in addition, “there is no way in the foreseeable future that Israel will not be the only force with security control west of the Jordan River.”

Although his commitment to that solution remains, “I don’t have any conditions on entering into negotiations. These are conditions for concluding the negotiations, and are essential components,” he said.

Prior to their meeting, Netanyahu talked about the challenges that Israel faces from radical Islam and “especially from Iran,” which he said “seeks to annihilate Israel. It says so openly.

“It seeks to conquer the Middle East. It threatens Europe; it threatens the West; it threatens the world. And it offers provocation after provocation. That’s why I welcome President Trump’s insistence on new sanctions against Iran. I think other nations should follow soon, certainly responsible nations.”

Netanyahu also said that Israel shares with Britain the desire for peace, adding, “This is our dream from Day One, and we will never give up on our quest for peace with all of our neighbors.”

But during their meeting, he was quick to warn his British counterpart that any areas Israel evacuates will “turn either into an Iranian outpost, or an Islamic State one, or both,” he told reporters.

