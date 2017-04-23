Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

An 18-year-old Arab man from Shechem stabbed four people in a Tel Aviv Hotel on Yarkon Street and Herbert Samuel, at around 1:54 PM on Sunday.

Inside the hotel, two men and woman, all in their fifties were attacked, outside the hotel, a man in his seventies was wounded.

They were all taken to the hospital for treatment and listed as lightly injured.

The terrorist was arrested.

Yossi Eckler a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah who was the first responder on the scene said: “When I arrived at the hotel we found two men and one woman lightly injured in the lobby [of the hotel]. They were suffering from wounds in their upper body. While treating them together with other EMTs from the ambucycle unit who arrived after me, we were told of another wounded man outside of the hotel. EMTs promptly ran to treat him as well.”

The police were initially not sure whether this was a terror attack or criminal.

Following their interrogation of the stabber, the police announced that the stabbing of the four people was definitely a terror attack.