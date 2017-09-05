Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Four active British soldiers were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of holding membership in the banned neo-Nazi organization, National Action and on terrorism charges.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense confirmed to reporters that “a number of serving members of the Army have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.” The arrests were carried out by police together with counter terror units from West Midlands, East Midlands and Wales.

“We can confirm that a number of serving members of the Army have been arrested under the Terrorism Act for being associated with a proscribed far right group,” said a spokesperson for the British military. “These arrests are the consequence of a Home Office Police Force-led operation supported by the Army. This is now the subject of a civilian police investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said the four men “have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organization (National Action) contrary to sec 11 of the Terrorism Act”.

None of the suspects were identified by name, although they were described as a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old from Powys (Wales), a 24-year-old from Ipswich and a 24-year-old from Northampton.