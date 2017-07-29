Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash 90

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas passed all of his exams at the private Al Istishari Hospital near Ramallah, according to hospital director Dr. Fathi Abu Mughli.

Abbas, 82, was at the hospital Saturday for a checkup that included blood tests and x-rays. He left after 90 minutes, according to the Associated Press.

A year ago, Abbas was taken to the hospital with chest pains and suffering exhaustion. He underwent an emergency heart procedure after a cardiac catheterization and other tests.