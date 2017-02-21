Photo Credit: Roy Alima/Flash90

MKs Ahmad Tibi and Jamal Zahalka (Joint Arab List) Arab List) have met this week with AG Avichai Mandelblit who told them he objects to the proposed “Muezin Law,” Hakol Hayehudi reported Tuesday.

The law would ban the use of noisy loudspeakers between 11 PM and 7 AM, releasing hundreds of thousands of Israelis of all faiths from the annoying prayers in Arabic that disturb their sleep during the night.

Advertisement

The bill, which includes severe penalties to anyone using public loudspeakers in the banned hours, has reached a consensus of support in the coalition and is ready for a preliminary vote by the Knesset plenum.