Amona Residents Meet to Discuss Court Freeze of Relocation Deal

Residents of Amona may once again risk being homeless due to last-minute maneuvering by the Palestinian Authority at the High Court of Justice.



View of the mountains from a home in the Jewish community of Amona on December 16, 2016.

Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90



Residents of the hilltop community of Amona in Mateh Binyamin met Monday night to consider their options after the High Court of Justice issued a temporary injunction against the previously approved deal that would have provided alternate homes to replace those to be demolished in less than a month’s time.

More than half of the 40 families (24) in the community were to have moved to caravans in another section of the hilltop, land that is empty and designated as “abandoned” under the “absentee landlord” law that has continued through the decades from Ottoman times.

Those lots would have been re-classified as state land, and then re-zoned for residential use in order to allow the residents to rebuild the homes that are to be demolished on February 8.

Those homes are presently located on land the Court has ruled “privately owned” by residents of the Palestinian Authority, which ordered their demolition last year. In reality, only a small percent of the land is possibly owned by Arabs, and that hasn’t even been proven in court. The destruction was delayed in order to allow the residents time to make arrangements for alternate accommodations. Half were to move to nearby Ofra until they found other arrangements; the other half were to move their homes to another section of the hilltop, as described above.

But the aforementioned lot has suddenly become unavailable: Earlier Monday, the foreign-funded leftwing NGO Yesh Din filed a brief on behalf of some Palestinian Authority Arabs claiming ownership of some of that land too, and petitioning against last month’s agreement reached between the government and the residents of Amona.

As a result, the Court has issued a temporary injunction freezing the relocation agreement until the situation can be clarified.

Meanwhile, not one alternate home has been built, nor have any other arrangements for the families of Amona been made – and the sand in the hourglass is slipping away.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: