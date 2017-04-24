Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

Another 100 jailed terrorists, mostly located in the Ofer and Ketziot prisons, are expected to be ending their hunger strike soon, according to IBA Arab news correspondent Shimon Aran.

Apparently it’s tough to risk your life when it’s only for a few additional cable TV channels.

ברגותי מאבד כוח

כ-100 אסירים שובתים רעב מעופר וקציעות צפויים להכריז על הפסקת השביתה ביום ה-10 שלה. אין היענות מאסירי הפת"ח

בבתי-הסוהר הללו. — שמעון ארן simon aran (@simonarann) April 23, 2017

