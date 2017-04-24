Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90
BBQ outside of Ofer Prison where Arab terrorists are hunger striking. April 20, 2017

Another 100 jailed terrorists, mostly located in the Ofer and Ketziot prisons, are expected to be ending their hunger strike soon, according to IBA Arab news correspondent Shimon Aran.

Apparently it’s tough to risk your life when it’s only for a few additional cable TV channels.

