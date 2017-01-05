Arab Fugitives Captured, Money Cache Seized by Israeli Security Forces

Israeli security forces and soldiers captured five Arab fugitives and carried out a special operation in Hebron.



IDF raid

Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson



Israeli security forces captured five wanted suspects in Judea and Samaria late Wednesday night.

Three of the suspects are on the wanted list for terrorist activities.

IDF soldiers and Israeli Police officers working together with intelligence agents operating in the city of Hebron, meanwhile, seized thousands of shekels during a raid on a location in the area.

The money had been sent to the city from various terrorist organizations with messengers and handed over to specific contact people in the city, according to intelligence reports. Israeli personnel arrested the “contact” people along with the money on Wednesday night.

All personnel returned safely to base.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: