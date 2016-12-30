Arab Terrorists Smash Windshield as Israeli Drives Through Jerusalem’s Wadi Joz Neighborhood

Another terrorist attack on an Israeli driver traveling through the nation's capital as Arabs hurl stones, hoping to maim, or possibly kill.



Wadi Joz neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem

Photo Credit: State of Israel / Wikimedia Commons



On the sixth night of Chanukah, another miracle took place in the holy city of Jerusalem.

An Israeli driver and passengers narrowly escaped death while being targeted by rock-throwing Arab terrorists who succeeded in smashing the car windshield and damaging the side panels as it traveled through the Wadi Joz area of Jerusalem on Thursday night.

The neighborhood is located in the eastern section of Jerusalem, at the head of the Kidron Valley, north of the Old City.

None of the passengers were physically injured.

Earlier in the evening, another Israeli driver was attacked near the Issawiya neighborhood in Jerusalem as well.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

