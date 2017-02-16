Arab Workers From Husan Blocked From Jobs in Beitar Illit Over Stoning Attacks

Arab attacks have become so frequent on the Husan bypass road that the artery is referred to as "Terror Road."



The Husan underpass

Arab workers from the nearby village Husan were blocked from going to their jobs in the Jewish community of Beitar Illit on Wednesday.

Although the workers had legal employment permits to enter the town, they were barred from entry due to an order preventing family members of stone-throwers from working in the Jewish community.

In addition, Israeli forces blocked off the entrance that connects the Arab village with the city of Bethlehem. Military checkpoints were installed at the other entrances to the village, Ma’an reported.

The moves was carried out by Israeli security personnel in response to the ongoing stoning attacks that have made life an absolute hell for anyone traveling along the Husan bypass road leading to the Jewish town, which travels past the Arab village.

Several Arab-owned vehicles were also seized by Israeli security forces as well, according to the Bethlehem-based Ma’an news agency, although the report was not confirmed by the Israel Defense Force.

Palestinian Authority youths from the area have been hurling rocks and firebombs (Molotov cocktails) at Israeli drivers as they travel the Husan bypass road and underpass, creating a situation that has become so dangerous that the artery has come to be called “Terror Road” by local Jewish residents.

Numerous Israelis have been severely traumatized and some physically injured in these attacks, with many vehicles and public buses damaged as well.

