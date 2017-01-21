Arabs Attack Israeli Motorists Near Efrat
Arab terrorists attacked Israeli drivers Saturday night on the Gush Etzion-Jerusalem segment of Highway 60 in Judea, between El Khader and the northern entrance to Efrat.
None of the drivers were physically injured in any of the firebombing attacks, according to Hatzolah of Judea and Samaria.
However, there was no information about the status of the vehicles.
Efrat is eight minutes’ drive south of Jerusalem.Hana Levi Julian
About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Here comes trump all of you scum bags… get ready to leave israel alone.
Drive ALL Arabs out of Israel. They will never be peaceful so why should the good people of Israel put up with attacks and murders?