Arabs Attack Israeli Motorists Near Efrat

Arab attackers were hurling Molotov cocktails at Israeli motorists traveling between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.



Arab youth throwing a firebomb. (archive)

Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi / Flash 90



Arab terrorists attacked Israeli drivers Saturday night on the Gush Etzion-Jerusalem segment of Highway 60 in Judea, between El Khader and the northern entrance to Efrat.

None of the drivers were physically injured in any of the firebombing attacks, according to Hatzolah of Judea and Samaria.

However, there was no information about the status of the vehicles.

Efrat is eight minutes’ drive south of Jerusalem.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: