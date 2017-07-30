Photo Credit: Screenshot
Riots in Jaffa, July 29, 2017

An Israeli reporter from Channel 2 television news was attacked Saturday night by rioting Arabs while filming the funeral of an Arab who was killed during a police chase after an incident at Jaffa port.

Gilad Shalmor was taken to Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv, where he was listed in good condition, with mild injuries.

Advertisement

Participants in the funeral were yelling “Allahu Akbar!” (the Islamic war cry, “God is Great” in Arabic) while throwing rocks and other objects.

The windshield of a police car was smashed, as were some of the windows of the store fronts of some of the local shops.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNorth Korean ICBM Can Reach NYC to LA
Next articleIDF Military Court to Rule on Azaria Appeals
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...