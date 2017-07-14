Photo Credit: Flash 90
An Arab terrorist hurling a firebomb. (archive)

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a Jewish family travelling in a community security vehicle near Kfar HaTeimanim on the lower slopes of the Mount of Olives, on Friday afternoon. 

Dr. Yishai Ben Uri, a volunteer first responder with United Hatzalah who lives nearby, was first on scene and treated an infant girl lightly injured who suffered from smoke inhalation. The two-month old infant was transported to Haddasah Ein Kerem medical center.

Advertisement

The attack comes on a day which left 2 policemen dead and two wounded from an Arab terror attack on the Temple Mount.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlee-Edition: July 14, 2017
Jewish Press News Briefs
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...