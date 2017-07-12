Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi/FLASH90

Security command centers throughout Judea and Samaria received worried phone calls all morning regarding the tremendous number of explosions residents were hearing everywhere.

It turns out that Arab students are celebrating the completion of their exams, the Bagruyot, and getting back their test results.

Advertisement

They Arab youths celebrated by blowing up a tremendous amount of fireworks in the middle of the day, in practically every village across Judea and Samaria.

There is also concern that students who didn’t do as well on their exams might decide to take out their rage via a terror attack.