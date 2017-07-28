Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun / Flash 90
Palestinian Authority Arab takes aim at an Israeli security force in Bethlehem. July 21 2017

Palestinian Authority Arabs attacked Israeli soldiers Friday afternoon in the Judean cities of Bethlehem and Hebron.

In Bethlehem, IDF soldiers were sent to reinforce security forces near the Tomb of the Biblical Matriarch Rachel, where clashes were reported almost immediately following the end of prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

In Hebron, an explosive was thrown at IDF soldiers. No one was physically injured, and no property damage was reported.

