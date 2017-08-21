Photo Credit: Yaakov via Wikipedia
Rawabi in June 2013, as seen from Ateret

An Arab terrorist attempted to infiltrate the Jewish community of Ateret on Sunday.

The would-be infiltrator leaned a ladder up against the fence, but he was spotted by two Israeli security personnel, who began to race towards the site.

The terrorist abandoned the attempt and escaped towards the nearby Palestinian Authority city of Rawabi, which is still under construction.

Ateret is about six kilometers (four miles) from the Jewish community of Neve Tzuf / Halamish, where three members of the Salomon family were murdered by an Arab terrorist last month.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

