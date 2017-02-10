Attempted Ramming Attack in Mount Hebron

An Arab terrorist attempted a hit-and-run attack with IDF soldiers, but failed to hit the target, so he ran instead.



Sign at entrance to Kiryat Arba in the Mount Hebron area

Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90



An Arab terrorist tried to run over Israeli soldiers who were stationed at the Kvishim Junction in the Mount Hebron area late Friday morning.

The attacker failed to hit his targets, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene.

There were no casualties, and no damage was reported.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

