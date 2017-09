Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

IDF soldiers stopped a Palestinian Authority Arab from carrying out a terrorist attack Sunday night near the Tomb of Rachel, the Biblical Matriarch, located just outside Bethlehem, on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

The terrorist tried to throw a homemade grenade at the military forces, but they shot the attacker in the knee and neutralized him.

None of the forces were injured in the exchange.