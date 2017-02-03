web analytics
Attorney Grazhbile Ventslauskayte, Righteous Among the Nations, Dies in Lithuania at 104

Lawyer Gražbylė Venclauskaitė, Lithuania

Photo Credit: Rimantas Lazdynas via Wikimedia


Lithuania attorney Grazhbile Ventslauskayte, who in 1995 received Yad Vashem’s honorary title of Righteous Among the Nations for rescuing Jews during the Holocaust, passed away this week at age 104, the Jewish community in Lithuania announced.

During the Second World War, Grazhbile and her mother opened a garment workshop in Šiauliai, the fourth largest city in Lithuania, where they employed some 50 Jewish women, who were thus able to provide food for their families inside the ghetto.

The Ventslauskayte family later hid in their homes Jews who had escaped from the Nazis.

