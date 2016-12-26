Azerbaijan Successfully Test-fires Israeli-Produced Barak-8 Missile System

Azerbaijan has successfully test-fired the newly developed, Israeli-produced Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile purchased from the Jewish State.



Barak-8 LR SAM missile presented at 2009 Paris Air Show.

Photo Credit: Georges Seguin (Okki) / Wikimedia



The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have successfully test-fired the newly developed Barak 8 long-range surface-to-air missile, according to a report posted Sunday (Dec. 25) on the Israel Defense website.

Azerbaijan ordered the operational land-based version of the long-range missile system from Israel, with 12 launchers and 75 surface-to-air missiles. The system is integrated on a MAZ 6×6 cross-country truck chassis.

The Barak 8 was jointly developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure, ELTA Systems, Rafael and other companies.

A surface-to-air missile system (SAM), the Barak-8 is designed to defend against airborne threats that include aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones). Also included in that list are combat jets to a maximum range of 70 – 90 kilometers.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: