Bennett in Ma’alh Adumim: It’s Either Sovereignty or Palestine



Habayit Hayehudi Chairman Naftali Bennett preparing to speak to Fox News Monday, with Ma'aleh Adumim serving as his background.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Man Saltan, courtesy Habayit Hayehudi



The Habayit Hayehudi Knesset faction conducted its weekly meeting in Ma’aleh Adumim, which is the focal point of a legislative effort to bring it into the fold of Israel’s sovereign territory.

Today we continue in the path of [Labor Prime Minister] Levi Eshkol, applied Israeli law in [unified] Jerusalem, of Yitzhak Rabin, who built Ma’aleh Adumim, and of Menachem Begin, who applied Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights. Today, we continue to Ma’aleh Adumim and later to the rest of the regions of our country.”

“After having lived here for 50 years, it’s time to terminate the martial law,” Bennett said, referring to the fact that, due to the ambiguity of all of Israel’s governments, hundreds of thousands of Jews are deprived of their right to access to many of the state’s civil services, and are instead being largely governed by a military ruler.

“Which is why, by month’s end, we’ll submit a bill calling for applying Israeli law in Judea and Samaria and embark on a new path,” Bennett announced, explaining, “We’ll submit to the government a proposal to apply Israeli law in Ma’aleh Adumim, together with all the coalition parties. I expect all my fellow government ministers to support this important path.”

“A national government has no other option,” Bennett stressed. “We must move from retreat to sovereignty.”

Bennett noted that Israel sacrificed thousands of its citizens, absorbed thousands of rockets, received countless condemnations because of the same messianic policy seeking a Palestinian State. “The conclusion is to stop marching on the tracks of folly of a Palestinian State and to apply Israeli law in Ma’aleh Adumim, the Jordan Valley, Ofra, Ariel and all the rest of Area C, as soon as possible. That’s the way to win.”

Referring to the change of Administrations this month in Washington, Bennett said, “You must understand, ladies and gentlemen, we are in a narrow window of opportunity, it’s our last chance before the world forces on us a terror state along Route 6 (a new toll highway running north-to-south along the old ‘green line’).”

“It’s either sovereignty or a Palestinian State,” he concluded, “If there’s no sovereignty, there will be a Palestinian State.”

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: