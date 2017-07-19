Photo Credit: GPO
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shows off his skills on the field with Be'er Sheva HaPoel soccer team as they prepare for the championship qualifier match against the home team in Budapest.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara sneaked in a little “down time” while in Budapest on Tuesday.

They dropped in at the training camp where Israeli League Champions HaPoel Be’er Sheva were practicing for the qualifying match on Wednesday evening against the Budapest Honved home team.

The prime minister is a real fan of the game, and a past in which he’s worn out footwear on the field.

He has a great love for athletic sports, but as he told the team with a grin, he counts it as progress that “he didn’t tear a ligament” kicking the ball this time (something he’s done in the past.)

Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

