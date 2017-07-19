Photo Credit: GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara sneaked in a little “down time” while in Budapest on Tuesday.

They dropped in at the training camp where Israeli League Champions HaPoel Be’er Sheva were practicing for the qualifying match on Wednesday evening against the Budapest Honved home team.

The prime minister is a real fan of the game, and a past in which he’s worn out footwear on the field.

He has a great love for athletic sports, but as he told the team with a grin, he counts it as progress that “he didn’t tear a ligament” kicking the ball this time (something he’s done in the past.)