Border Police Officers Hurt in Samaria Ramming

Two female Border Guard Police officers are in fair condition after being hit by an Arab-driven vehicle.



Scene of ramming attack (Dec 2015)

Photo Credit: Tazpit Press Agency



Two 20-year-old Border Guard Police officers, one a male and the other a female, suffered mild to moderate wounds Tuesday night in a suspected Arab ramming attack at the Gilboa Crossing in Samaria, near the town of Afula, Magen David Adom reported.

The two officers were airlifted from the scene by an MDA helicopter.

The incident took place near the J’alameh junction, close to northern entrance to the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin and near the crossing into Israel. The route is one that many citizens of the Palestinian Authority use in order to enter the Jewish State for work.

Israel’s Channel 10 television news reported that two motorcycles were involved in the incident.

The driver was arrested and is being questioned about the incident.

Both police officers sustained moderate wounds, but remained conscious. Medics at the scene reported they are in fair condition.

This is a developing story.

Hana Levi Julian

