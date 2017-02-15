Children Treated for Shock in Stoning Attack

The windshield of the bus was smashed by a large rock hurled by one of the terrorists.



Photo Credit: .



Panicky children were treated for shock on Wednesday after their bus came under a hail of rocks in a stoning attack as it traveled south of the busy “T-junction.”

The Hatzolah emergency service of Judea and Samaria reports that at least two of the children suffered severe trauma after seeing the windshield of the bus smashed by a large rock hurled by an Arab terrorist.

No other physical injuries were reported in the attack.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: