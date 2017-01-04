Clarification on Pardons Issued by President Rivlin’s Office

The President's Office clarifies that IDF Sgt. Azaria himself, or an immediate relative or legally authorized representative must apply for clemency.



Sgt. Elor Azaria

Photo Credit: Flash 90



The office of President Reuven Rivlin issued a clarification on the subject of presidential pardons late in the day on Wednesday, following calls by Knesset members from both sides of the political spectrum to grant IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria clemency after being convicted of manslaughter for having shot and killed an injured terrorist who stabbed a fellow soldier in Hebron.

“In light of several inquirers,” the statement said the President’s Office wished to clarify that in accordance with “standard practice regarding requests for pardons on this or any case, requests for pardons are dealt with when submitted by the applicant themselves, or by one with power of attorney, or an immediate relative, following a conclusive judicial ruling.

“In light of the foregoing, and in relation to the case of the soldier Elor Azaria, in the event that a pardon should be requested, it will be considered by the President in accordance with standard practices and after recommendations from the relevant authorities,” the office wrote.

