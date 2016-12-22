Court Approves 45-Day Delay of Amona Evacuation

The High Court approved the request by the state to delay the evacuation of Amona so new housing arrangements can be made for the residents.



View of the mountains from a home in the Jewish community of Amona on December 16, 2016.

Photo Credit: Hadas Parush / Flash 90



The High Court of Justice has approved a request by the State to delay by 45 days the evacuation of the Jewish community of Amona.

The homes of 40 families – some 300 Jews – are built on a section of the town which the Court has ruled is privately owned by a citizen of the Palestinian Authority.

The approval came Thursday after Amona residents declared in a written document that they would evacuate the site peacefully, without conditions, without conflict or resistance, on the new evacuation date, which is to be February 8.

By that time, it is expected that the homes of 24 of the 40 families in Amona will have been moved by the state to a new plot of land within the community’s municipal boundaries – Lot 38 – which will by then have been officially declared state land and zoned for residential use. The land is currently held under the law of Absentee Landowners’ / Abandoned Property.

The other 16 families will have moved to temporary dwellings in the nearby town of Ofra, northeast of Ramallah.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

